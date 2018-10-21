About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Gunfight erupts in Kulgam village

Published at October 21, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Gunfight betwen militants and government forces broke out Sunday at Larro area of Kulgam district.

Sources said a cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched following inputs about the presence of militants in the village.

They said the CASO turned into a gunfight after exchange of firing between militants and government forces.

Reports said two to three militants are believed to be trapped in a residential house.

Heavy exchange of firing is going on, according to an official.

 

