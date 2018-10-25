Gunfight erupts in Kreeri

Noor ul HaqBaramulla
A gunfight broke out between militants and government forces at Athoora area of Kreeri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday morning.
A top police official said Army, Police and paramilitary CRPF launched a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the village following specific inputs about presence of militants in the area.
He said as the forces were zeroing in on the target location, the hiding militants opened fire on the government forces, triggering off an encounter.
"Two to three militants are believed to be hiding in the area,” he said. More details to follow.
(Representational picture)