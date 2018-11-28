Gunfight erupts in central Kashmir's Budgam

About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at November 28, 2018


Srinagar

A gunfight broke out between militants and goverment forces at Kuthpora area in central Kaahmir's Budgam district on Wednesday morning.

Sources said that Army, police and paramilitary CRPF jointly launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at Kuthpora after receiving specific inputs about presence of militants in the area.

While government forces were conducting searches, sources said the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering a gunfight.

Police said there was an exchange of gunfire between government forces and the militants in the area.

Further details to follow.

