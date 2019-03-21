Gunfight ensues between militants, govt forces in Kreeri Baramulla

March 21, 2019 | Agencies

An encounter has ensued between militants and government forces in north Kashmir district of Baramulla.

Official sources said that following specific information about presence of militants, a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched by Special Operations Group (SOG) of state police, Army and CRPF at Kalantara, Kreeri in Baramulla on Wednesday evening. “A militant hideout was unearthed in the area and indiscriminate material was recovered,” they said.

They said that due to darkness the operation was suspended last night though the entire area was cordoned off to foil any attempts by militants to escape. “With the first light, the operation was resumed,” they added.