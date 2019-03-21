Gunfight during CASO in Baramulla

March 21, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Militants fired on troops during a cordon and search operation in Nambalnar forest area of Baba Reshi in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.

A top police official said the operation has been halted and would be resumed on Thursday morning.

“On Wednesday evening militants fired on forces in Nambalnar area of Baramulla. The fire was retaliated. However due to darkness the operation has been halted and reinforcements rushed to tighten the cordon. A hideout used by militants has also been busted by forces,” he said.

The official said a joint cordon and search operation was launched by army’s 29 RR, Special Operation Group of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF at Nambalnar Baba Reshi area in Baramulla at around 10 am on Wednesday after receiving specific inputs about militant presence.

“As the forces laid siege around the area and started searches, militants fired upon the forces,” he said.