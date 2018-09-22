Gunfight breaks out near LoC in Tanghdar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A gunfight broke out near Line of Control (LoC) in Tanghdar sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday.
A police officer said army’s 20 JAT challenged the movement of a group of militants near Eagle Post along the LoC.
After being challenged, the infiltrators opened fire on the forces triggering off a gunfight, he said.
An army spokesman based in Kupwara said that alert troops manning the fence foiled the infiltration bid today in the morning.
Amid the ongoing operation, the officer said that so far there is no immediate report of any casualty on the either side. (GNS)
Picture used in the story is representational