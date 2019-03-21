Gunfight breaks out in Sopore village

March 21, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

A gunfight broke out between militants and the government forces in Warpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday morning.

A police official said that after credible inputs about presence of militants, joint teams of Army’s 22 RR, Special Operation Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Warpora area of Sopore.

“During the search operation, forces came under heavy gunfire from hiding militants triggering an encounter. Operation is going on,” the police official said.

In wake of the gunfight, mobile internet services have been suspended in police district Sopore as a precautionary measure.