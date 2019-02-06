Gunfight breaks out in Litter Pulwama

AgenciesSrinagar
A gunfight broke out in Chakoora area of Litter in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday.
Officials told a local news agency that a joint team of the army, CRPF and SOG of Jammu and Kashmir Police cordoned off Chakoora area of Litter following inputs about the presence of militants.
The officals said gunfight broke out after the forces approached the spot where the militants were hiding.
A police officer said that two to three militants are believed to be trapped at the site.
[GNS]