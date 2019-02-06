About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Gunfight breaks out in Litter Pulwama

Published at February 06, 2019


Agencies

Srinagar

A gunfight broke out in Chakoora area of Litter in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday.

Officials told a local news agency that a joint team of the army, CRPF and SOG of Jammu and Kashmir Police cordoned off Chakoora area of Litter following inputs about the presence of militants.

The officals said gunfight broke out after the forces approached the spot where the militants were hiding.

A police officer said that two to three militants are believed to be trapped at the site.

