About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Gunfight breaks out in Jhajjar Kotli

Published at September 13, 2018 01:11 PM 0Comment(s)1143views


Syed Amjad Shah

Jammu

A day after militants fired at a police party and fled from the spot, gunfight broke out between government forces and the militants near Jhajjar Kotli on Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Thursday.

Reports said after around 24-hour-long search operation, escaped militants have been trapped near Jhajjar, while the area has been cordoned.

The militants opened fire at search parties and they retaliated thus triggering a fierce gun battle. The operation is on.

Meanwhile, Udhampur district administration has ordered closure of all the schools in the region.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top