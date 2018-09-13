Gunfight breaks out in Jhajjar Kotli

Syed Amjad ShahJammu
A day after militants fired at a police party and fled from the spot, gunfight broke out between government forces and the militants near Jhajjar Kotli on Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Thursday.
Reports said after around 24-hour-long search operation, escaped militants have been trapped near Jhajjar, while the area has been cordoned.
The militants opened fire at search parties and they retaliated thus triggering a fierce gun battle. The operation is on.
Meanwhile, Udhampur district administration has ordered closure of all the schools in the region.