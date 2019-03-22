Gunfight breaks out in Gadapora village of Shopian

March 22, 2019 | Javed Sofi

A gunfight erupted between government forces and militants on Friday wee hours in a village in south Kashmir's Shopian district.

A police official said that a gunfight erupted between militants and government forces in in Gadapora village of Shopian on early morning of Friday.

He said that contact was established with militants at around 3: 00 am during a cordon and search operation in the village.

There was lull after intial exchange but intermittent firing resumed again at 7:30 am.

Authorities have snapped mobile internet in Shopian district. More details awaited.