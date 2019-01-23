Gunfight breaks out in Binner village of Baramulla

Noor ul HaqBaramulla
A gunfight broke out between suspected militants and government forces in Binner village of Baramulla on Wednesday afternoon.
A police spokesman said that gunfight is underway between militants and joint teams of police and government forces on the outskirts of Binner village.
Police said on a specific input about presence of militants in the area, a joint search operation was launched by Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police, Army’s 46 RR and CRPF in Binner village- 6 kilometres away from Baramulla town.
"The exchange of fire is going on. Further details are awaited," the police spokesman said.