Gunfight breaks out between militants and government forces in Tral Pulwama

March 10, 2019 | Agencies

A gunfight ensued between militants and government forces on Sunday during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Tral area in south Kashmir district of Pulwama, a police spokesman said on Sunday afternoon.

He said on a tip-off about the presence of militants at village Pinglish, Pulwama, troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and Central Paramilitary Forces (CPMF) launched a joint search operation on Sunday.

However, when the forces were sealing the particular area, militants hiding there opened indiscriminate fire with automatic weapons, he said , adding the fire was returned ensuing in an encounter.

Further details are awaited.

[UNI]