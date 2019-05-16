Gunfight aftermath: Restrictions imposed in Pulwama town

May 16, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Authorities Thursday imposed curfew-like restrictions in south Kashmir's Pulwama town following a gunfight at Dolilora area.

An official said that the restrictions were imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in the area.

Locals said that forces personnel have been deployed in strength at all sensitive locations in the town.

Earlier, three militants, a civilian and an army man were killed in a gunfight at Dalipora.

Clashes between youth and government forces were also reported from main town Shopian.

Reports said that youth resorted to stone pelting on the forces, who retaliated by firing tear smoke shells to disperse them.

A spontaneous shutdown is also being observed in the town, reports said.

(File picture)