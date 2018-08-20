Gund, Kangan blocks without BDOs

Umar RainaGanderbal:
Gund and Kangan blocks in Ganderbal district are without Block Development Officers due to which the developmental works have come to a standstill.
Official sources said that Gund block in Ganderbal district is without BDO since four months and recently BDO Kangan was given additional charge of Gund block however he went on rotation.
“The development works taken up in the these blocks have been stopped as the labourers and contractors are not getting their payments and even employees including supporting staff is without salary since months, " a local of Kangan said.
He said the BDO, Gund Dr Naseer Ahmad was transferred about four months ago, but no new BDO was appointed. He said the post of the BDO Gund was lying vacant and the BDO, Kangan, Ab Majid Rather was given the additional charge however we came to know he was also transferred.
Director, Rural Development Department Kashmir Qazi Sarwar said that BDO Kangan and Ganderbal went on rotation. He further said that he has taken up the matter with Secretary RDD and hopefully within few days new BDOs in Gund , Kangan and Ganderbal blocks will be posted . Director RDD further said that funds have been released for the salary of supporting staff.