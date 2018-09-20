About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Gun license holders in Bla’ asked to deposit arms

Published at September 20, 2018 03:25 AM 0Comment(s)255views


Noor ul Haq

Baramulla Sep 19

In wake of the upcoming municipal and local body polls in the state, the district administration Baramulla on Wednesday asked gun license holders to deposit their arms and ammunition in police stations in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
In an order issued by the District Magistrate Baramulla, all the civilians and retired forces personnel, possessing valid arms licenses, have been directed to deposit their arms and ammunition at their local police stations within five days.
An official at Deputy Commissioner’s Office Baramulla said that in last 3 years more than 40 valid arms licences were issued to civilians and retired forces personnel.
“The order has been issued in wake of the upcoming municipal and local body polls in the state. There are apprehensions that anti-social elements may use the weapons for disruption in elections. All the persons holding the valid gun licences have been asked to deposit their arms in nearby police stations within five days,” the official said.

