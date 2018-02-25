Gulmarg, upper reaches receive fresh snowfall

Highway closed, 3 missing in Kupwara avalanche
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 24:
The upper reaches of the Valley including ski resort of Gulmarg on Saturday received fresh snowfall while the plains were lashed by rains.
A Metrological department said the wet-spell is likely to continue till tomorrow.
He said about half-an-inch of snowfall was recorded in the resort till 8:30 am.
The official said while there are reports of snowfall in other areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir as well, the plains of the Valley were lashed by rains.
The plains across the Valley have received rainfall, which was going on till last reports came in, he said.
The official said there is likelihood of snowfall at widespread places in the higher reaches of Kashmir, while the plains would witness rainfall.
There is also a possibility of light rain, in plains, or snowfall, in higher reaches, at scattered places in Kashmir tomorrow, the official said.
A traffic police official said Srinagar-Jammu highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir with rest of the world, was closed for traffic due to landslides and shooting stones triggered by rains at Morg, Karole, Panthnal and Anokhifall areas.
He said it was raining since wee hours today all along the highway in Banihal, Jawahar tunnel, Ramban, Ramsu, Patnitop and Qazigund areas. The shooting stones and landslides led to the closure of the thoroughfare at 6.30 pm.
The flights, however, operated from Srinagar International Airport normally and no flight was cancelled.
Reports of rain and snowfall were also received from Z-Gali in Kupwara district, Sonamarg and Zojilla pass along Srinagar-Leh highway in Ganderbal district and Peer Ki Gali along Mughal road in Shopian district.
Sources said five persons had gone for hunting in Lashkote- the top forest area of Darpora which connects Lolab and Bandipora forest areas two days ago.
They later divided into two groups one comprising three members while two others formed another group.
As they were moving to different locations, snow avalanche struck and trapped the group comprising three members. The two others tried to rescue them but themselves trapped and somehow managed their way out and ultimately travelled several kilometres to inform locals and police about the incident.
One of the survivors Zameer Ahmad son of Mohammad Sayed, a resident of Affan said that they had gone to the area two days ago.
He said he and another person Mohammad Akbar Mir son of Mohammad Subhan Mir took one location namely HumKhan Behak while three others were on the other side known as Gusbal Behak.
“As we were moving an avalanche struck trapping three persons namely Altaf Ahmad Mir son of Bashir Ahmad Mir, Bashir Ahmad Ganie son of Ghulam Rasool Ganie and Ghulam Mohammad Lone son of Ali Mohammad Lone, all residents of Warnow, Lolab,” Zameer said.
SHO Lalpora Abdul Rashid said a rescue team comprising police men have rushed to the spot rescue the trio trapped in snow.
He said the area was witnessed continuous snow and rains, which was hampered the rescue operation.
Meanwhile, authorities have issued a medium-danger avalanche warning and advised people to take precautionary measures after high-altitude areas of the state received fresh snowfall, an official said.
"On the basis of information received from the Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment, a medium-danger avalanche warning has been issued for Baramulla, Gulmarg, Furkian-Z Gali, Kupwara-Chowkibal-Tangdhar and Bandipora areas of north Kashmir," the official said.
He said a low-danger warning has been issued for Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar and Udhampur districts of Jammu region, and for Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Ganderbal, Kargil and Leh in Ladakh-Kashmir division.
The Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather road linking the Valley with the rest of India, was also covered under the low-danger warning, the official said.
He said the disaster management authority has advised people in these areas to take precautionary measures. (Additional inputs from GNS)
