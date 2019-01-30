Gulmarg, Pahalgam, other parts of Valley receive fresh snowfall

AgenciesSrinagar
World famous ski resort of Gulmarg and other parts of Kashmir valley, including tourist resort of Pahalgam, received fresh snowfall on Wednesday, resulting in dip in the maximum temperature.
However, the minimum temperature improved considerable due to overcast conditions and settled above normal across Kashmir valley, including the summer capital, which received light intermittent snowfall since Wednesday morning.
The cycle of wet weather and prediction of more snowfall has brought cheers to the hoteliers and other players of tourism industry as it will help in increasing the footfall of tourists in Kashmir valley.
