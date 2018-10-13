Gulmarg Gondola remains shut as employees observe strike

Irfan YattooSrinagar, October 12:
Gulmarg Gondola remained closed on Friday, as corporation employees observed strike demanding implementation of 7th commission benefits.
Both tourists and locals have expressed resentment over the closure of the Goldola who couldn’t avail this facility due to the strike of the employees.
President JK State Cable Car Corporation Employees Union (JKSCCCEU) Gulzar Ahmad Ganai told Rising Kashmir that Friday’s strike was the ultimatum to authorities as they have not fulfilled their demands.
“We are demanding the release of monthly salaries as per the provisions of 7th pay commission,” Ganai said.
He said despite meeting Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmad Ganai and other representatives of government “nothing has been done”.
Ganai threatened to go for an indefinite strike, if the government doesn’t fulfill their demands.
The Corporation employees also struck work at Mukdoom Sahib Ropeway project.
Another employ at the corporation, Idrees Zahoor said the government has forced them to go for strike “as they have failed meet their demands”.
“We are only 110 employees and within no time government can solve our demands,” he said adding government is doing injustice with them.
The employees appealed Governor Satya Pal Malik and Managing Director of the corporation to resolve their demands as soon as possible.
Managing Director of the Corporation, Shameem Ahmed Wani told Rising Kashmir that they are already working on the issue and it will take some time.
“There is no need to observe strike on the issue, as Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, has already initiated the process with the corporation,” Wani said.
He assured that the problem would be sorted out on fast track basis, as the financial condition of the corporation is better at this time.
