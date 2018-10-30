Gulmarg Gandola services suspended for up-gradation

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar, Oct 29
The cable car service of Phase - 1 at ski resort Gulmarg will remain suspended for over a month for upgradation and maintenance.
According to a notice issued by J&K State Cable Car Corporation Ltd., Phase 1st of Gulmarg lift will remain closed from October 29, 2018 for its up gradation.
However, its Phase-2nd from Kungdoori to Apparwath is open for commercial operations for which tickets are issued at Kungdoori.
An official at Cable Car Corporation said they can’t say how much time it would take to complete proper up-gradation.
“We don’t know when will be the up-gradation of cable car completed. A notice in the regard will be issued as and when the service is resumed,” he said.
After an accident last year that killed seven people, the state government had made a proposal for up-gradation of the phase-1 of the Gondola service.
A Delhi-based couple, their two daughters and three locals, two of them travel guides, were killed when a tree fell on the ropeway during storm snapping of cabin to the ground.
“Now government has approved the proposal and we will start upgrading it and introducing the new system,” he official said.
The Cable Car Corporation official said 72 cabins will be changed and electrode system will also be upgraded.
“It is very important to upgrade the 42-years-old system. Its parts are also not available in the market. It will take some time to complete the project,” he said.
The Gondola maintenance is being undertaken on the advice of the French Company M/S Pomagalski which is responsible for its supply, erection and installation.
The officials said the company had advised against its operation until its maintenance is done. “French engineers had visited Gulmarg and sought the replacement of hub and shaft of these lifts,” he said.
Earlier, Gulmarg Gondola phase-1 was closed for 33 days after reinforcing the necessary maintenance.
Hundreds of the tourists visiting Gulmarg had expressed disappointment over the non-functioning of Gulmarg Gondola for phase-1 which had closed since 16 May, 2018 and opened on 27 June.
The gondola service is one of the major tourist attractions in Gulmarg, the tourist destination counted among Asia’s best ski resorts. It is one of the highest and longest cable-based lift services in the continent, ferrying passengers to and from Gulmarg to Kongdoor station roughly 4,000 meters above sea level.
The Jammu and Kashmir State Cable Car Corporation (JKSCCC) has earned crores of rupees since its inception, thus proving to be the major backbone of the tourism industry of not only valley but to the whole state.