Gulistan Channel. KALMC hold cultural event in Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Gulistan channel in collaboration with Kashmiri Art Literature and Music Club (Kalam Club)and Bazme_ Shamas Budgam Kashmir jointly organised a cultural event in Jammu on Tuesday.
According to a spokesman, about fifty writers, poets and short story writers interacted on Literary scenario in Jammu division and presented their latest creative writings.
Member Legislative Council and Vice President Cultural Academy Zafar Iqbal Manhas attended as Guest of Honour and Senior Poet P N Shad presided over, he said.
He said that Muntazir Mohiudin, Aseer Kishtwari and Dr Nazir Azad also were at the presidum.
Speaking on this occasion Manhas said that inclusiveness is the befitting answer to our problems and writers have to play a frontal role in that direction.
Director JK Media Channel Vinod Kumar said that Gulistan channel shall work not only for bringing the latest News to viewers but it shall also work for promotion of Art, Literature and languages in the state.
Such annual features shall be held on 19th Feb in Jammu and on 25th April in Srinagar annually.
Khilat_e_Gulistan trophies were presented to many senior writers.
Kalam Club President, BN Betab, said that Literary organizations that were established after migration have all contributed to the field of Art and Literature and KALAM Club would take those efforts forward and extend the field of activity beyond Jammu city.
The spokesman added that the program was conducted by Majeed Masroor.