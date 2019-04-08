Gujjars urge JU to enhance seats in Gojri subject

April 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The members of Gujjar community on Sunday demanded that the seats for open courses in Gojri subject run by University of Jammu at Postgraduate level - must be enhanced from existing 32 to 100.

As per a statement, they were speaking in programme organised by Tribal Research and Cultural Foundation which was presided over by noted Gujjar scholar Dr. Javaid Rahi while a large number of community members, elders and community youth participated.

The community members , on the occasion made an appeal to Prof. Manojh K Dhar , Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu to intervene in the matter and issue direction in this regard.

The members of Gujjar community stated that a large number of PG students are interested to opt for Gojri as one of the subject under ‘Choice Based Credit System’ but seats are not available for them in JU .

Rahi, in his address, stated that the limit of the seats may be enhanced immediately as there are number of students who interested to opt for Gojri languages in PG courses in University of Jammu.

He stated that Gojri is fast emerging languages of the state with rich treasure modern literature besides Folk and Classic literature at its back.

He said presently more than one thousand books are available in Gojri in J&K and adjoining states. He expressed high hopes and impressed upon JU authorities to enhance seats in Gojri keeping in view its larger catchment area spread over 12 states.

The speakers impressed upon the researchers to research and document this language and its all the shades. They stated that students are taking Gojri with great enthusiasm and all the 32 seats fixed by JU for Gojri got full in first 3 days.

They appealed to Vice Chancellor of University of Jammu to direct University to enhance seats in Gojri from 32 to 100.

The participant also urged that the University authorities should start Gojri Research Centre in Poonch Camps of Jammu University form upcoming Academic session. The Gojri Centre was approved by the council five year back but till date it’s not made functional.

Ch Ishtiaq Ahmad Misbah, Mehmood Choudhary , Shafeeq Choudhary, Bilal Rashid Choudhary, Mudassar Choudhary, Ishfaq Shahzaib, Shahid Ayoob, Abaid ur-Rehman and others also highlighted the demand and other issues regarding Gojri language and culture, the statement read.