Gujjars urge Govt to treat nomads as BPL, demand food security

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Feb 25:
The Gujjars and Bakerwals of Jammu and Kashmir Sunday sought inclusion of all the migratory nomadic tribes in Below Poverty Line (BPL) population and provide food security to them. The community elders while participating in a programme organized by Tribal Research and Cultural Foundation- pleaded that to migratory tribes are facing problems and deserve special attention of state authorities. The programme was presided over by reputed Tribal Scholar Dr. Javaid Rahi while a number of community members participated in the programme.
Dr. Javaid Rahi, in his presidential address stated that the main issue of migratory nomads is that they have not approached any government agency to include them in BPL list during the survey as they were under seasonal migration whenever the last BPL survey was held in the state.. He also pleaded for a provision under NFSA on the prototype of United Nations World Food Programme run to combat malnutrition among sedentary and non sedentary groups to invest in human resources.
He said Lakhs nomadic tribes mainly Gujjars- Bakerwal ,Gadii, Sippi and Changpa migrats annually along with their cattle to upper reached since centuries . They are not available at one place like other communities to take ration and other benefits. He said an innovative scheme for nomads before implementing the Act.
Due to their wandering way of life and tribes is not only food insecurity but they face acute shortage of basic facilities, absolute illiteracy and lack of health facilities, the speakers said. The NFSA, if implemented with new approach, in tribes, properly, it will change their economy in next few years, speakers said.
The speakers said equitable growth of country and state cannot be achieved without eradicating poverty by guaranteeing of food security to hitherto marginalized and isolated sections of our society, mainly the nomad Gujjars another speaker said and added that Gujjars-Bakerwals who constitute 20 per cent of the total population of the state and 42% of them are living below Poverty line –will get benefits of it if the Act is designed keeping in view their lifestyle too.
The nomadic groups, mainly Gujjars-Bakerwals in addition to food insecurity, facing the lack of basic human needs such as clean and fresh water, nutrition, healthcare, education, clothing and shelter, because of their inability to afford those, speakers said.
Others who spoke on the occasion included Rafi Saqi, G Rasool Chechi, Din Mohammad Chokar , Aleem ud Din Chowdhary,Dr. Irshad Ahmed, Nazir Ahmad Khatana, Warast Ali and others.
