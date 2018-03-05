Gujjars start campaign to include Gojri in 8th schedule of Constitution

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Mar 04:
Gujjars of Jammu and Kashmir today launched national level campaign through social networking sites to include their mother tongue -Gojri- in the Eighth Schedule of Constitution of India.
The launching programme was organised by Tribal Research and Cultural Foundation a leading organisation of Gujjars in J&K. The programme was presided over by noted Gujjar Scholar Dr. Javaid Rahi while a number of students , tribal elders were present on the occasion.
Dr. Javaid Rahi in his presidential address stated that the new campaign for inclusion of Gojri in Indian Constitution is highly innovative whereby Social networking sites such as Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Whatsaap, Instagram, emails and others are to put in use as a tool to spread the long pending demand across India.
He said initially, our focus will be to unite Gujjar community residing in 12 States of North-western India for a joint struggle to get Gojri recognised at National level.
Gojri, a tribal language spoken by nearly two million Gujjars in J&K only , deserves more attention from the government, he said and added Gojri is most spoken tribal languages in northwestern India by Gujjars with more than twenty million speakers across globe.
He said Gojri is very rich in term of literature. At present more than 1000 books are available in Gojri -mainly on the subjects like poetry, prose, folk lore, novel , flora-fauna, history others.
During the meeting, the speakers stated Gojri being oldest and significant languages of India deserves recognition at National level since long.
The meeting was informed by the members of Tribal Foundation that for inclusion of Gojri in India Constitution, the government of J&K recommended the Gojri time and again.
“Noted saint scholar and Hindi Persian poet of thirteenth century Hazrat Amir Khusroo had formally mentioned Gojri language in the list of eighteen major Indian languages of his time. Several researchers and historians have already said that the Gojri language is the mother of Rajasthani, Gujrati, Urdu and Haryanvi Languages,” they said.
State government has already recognized Gojri by including it in the Sixth Schedule of the constitution of J&K and it is the aspiration of millions of people that due credit should be given to this ancient language that is serving their motherland for centuries.
The speakers further sought the help of Kashmiri, Dogri and other linguistic groups, political parties, social organisations in this regard as justified cause of tribal population of the state. From J&K Kashmiri and Dogri, both the languages have already been included in the eighth schedule.
