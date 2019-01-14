Gujjars for eradicating poverty among nomadic tribes of JK

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu , Jan 13 :
The Gujjars of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday urged the government to formulate a compact programme to eradicate poverty among nomadic tribes.
As per a statement, they sought inclusion of all the migratory people in Below Poverty Line population and demanded to provide food security to them.
The community elders while participating in a programme organized by Tribal Research and Cultural Foundation- pleaded that to migratory tribes are facing tremendous problems and deserves special attention of state authorities, the statement added.
The programme was presided over by reputed Tribal Scholar Dr. Javaid Rahi while a number of community members participated in the programme, read the statement.
Rahi, in his address, said that the Gujjars-Bakerwals being nomads are not properly aware of the schemes being launched by State and Centre governments to uplift them socially, economically ,educationally and culturally under Schedule Tribe category.
“The Gujjars-Bakerwals were listed in constitution of India in 1991 , he said and added that poverty is growing rapidly in nomadic tribes as they are relinquishing their nomadic life and opting for unskilled labours and poverty eradication programme are required for them immediately.”
The speakers, as per the statement, said Gujjars -Bakerwals being nomads did not approached any government agency to include them in BPL list during the survey as they were under seasonal migration whenever the last BPL survey was held in the state.
They, as per the statement, also pleaded for a provision under NFSA on the prototype of United Nation’s World Food Programme run to combat malnutrition among sedentary and non sedentary groups to invest in human resources.
The speakers said lakhs of nomads mainly Gujjars- Bakerwal ,Gadii, Sippi and Changpa migrate annually along with their cattle to upper reached since centuries.
“They are not available at one place like other communities to take ration and other benefits.”
He said an innovative scheme is needed for nomads before implementing the Act. “Due to their wandering way of life and tribes are not only food insecurity but they face acute shortage of basic facilities, absolute illiteracy and lack of health facilities,” the speakers said.
Others who spoke on the occasion included Ishtiaq Ahmed, Ghulam Rasool , Din Mohammad Chokar , Aleem ud Din Chowdhary,Dr. Irshad Ahmed, Nazir Ahmad Khatana, Warast Ali and others, the statement read.