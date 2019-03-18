About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Gujjars demand inclusion of ‘nomadic tribes’ in BPL category

Gujjars of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday urged the government to conduct a comprehensive survey on the socio-economic status of nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes of state and include them in ‘Blow Poverty Line’ category wherever they qualify on the merits under the scheme.
As per a statement, the community members were speaking in a programme orgainsed by Tribal Research and Cultural Foundation held here on the topic ‘Economic Issues of nomadic tribes of Jammu and Kashimir -with special focus on Gujjars , Bakerwals’.
The event was presided over by noted Gujjar scholar Dr. Javaid Rahi and was attended by the tribal students, scholars and elders.
Rahi, in his address, stated that it was “extremely unfortunate that a large number of nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes had remained out of the purview of social security schemes launched by Government of India and the state government from time to time due to lack of awareness amongst them”.
“To address these issues, an exclusive socio-economic survey of nomadic and semi-nomadic community be conducted , he said . He further suggested that ground measures are required to enroll nomadic and semi-nomadic Gujjars and Bakerwals after an exclusive survey which in result enable tribal to get social security schemes and grant of BPL and other mobile cards.”
He said that an exclusive survey on the issue of ‘access of tribes to health services’ is also required to address their health issues including women and child health , malnutrition, immunization, elders health and others ailments.
He said initiatives are required to tackle fast growing problem of TB among nomadic tribes as they use low height houses and share their habitat with their animals.
Speaking about drop-out rate which extremely high among nomadic Gujjars and Bakerwal school going children , he said that the tribal children, who have dropped out of schools, must be taken back to the fold of education system by “utilizing the funds available under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and other schemes”.
Regarding animal healthcare, he said that animals are related to livelihood of nomadic tribes and semi nomadic tribes. “Their healthcare must be made thrust areas for tribal development he said and added a survey is required to address the key problems of animal viz-a-viz tribes and he added that these sectors are to be prioritized.”

 

Latest News

Infant dies in house fire in Baramulla

Infant dies in house fire in Baramulla

Mar 17 | Press Trust of India
OIC foreign ministers to meet next week in wake of NZ attacks: Qureshi ...

OIC foreign ministers to meet next week in wake of NZ attacks: Qureshi ...

Mar 17 | Press Trust of India
149 political parties registered from Jan to March 2019 in India

149 political parties registered from Jan to March 2019 in India

Mar 17 | Press Trust of India
PDP workers are

PDP workers are 'real mujahideen', says Mehbooba

Mar 17 | Agencies
Guv grieved over loss of lives in Ramban road accident

Guv grieved over loss of lives in Ramban road accident

Mar 17 | Rising Kashmir News
J&K Bank to sell stake in PNB Metlife for Rs 185 cr

J&K Bank to sell stake in PNB Metlife for Rs 185 cr

Mar 17 | Press Trust of India

'Suspicious package' forces closure of New Zealand's Dunedin airport

Mar 17 | Press Trust of India
Couple among three arrested for hacking Facebook account, posting obsc ...

Couple among three arrested for hacking Facebook account, posting obsc ...

Mar 17 | Press Trust of India
Poll alliance with Congress only after seat sharing agreement: Omar

Poll alliance with Congress only after seat sharing agreement: Omar

Mar 17 | Agencies
Shah Faesal floats new political party Jammu and Kashmir Peoples

Shah Faesal floats new political party Jammu and Kashmir Peoples' Move ...

Mar 17 | Irfan Yatoo
At least 63 people killed by flash floods in eastern Indonesia

At least 63 people killed by flash floods in eastern Indonesia

Mar 17 | RK Web News
3 killed in train blast in Pakistan

3 killed in train blast in Pakistan

Mar 17 | Press Trust of India
Husband of slain woman says forgives NZ mosque gunman

Husband of slain woman says forgives NZ mosque gunman

Mar 17 | PTI/AFP
Nine Pakistanis killed in New Zealand terror attacks: Pak FO

Nine Pakistanis killed in New Zealand terror attacks: Pak FO

Mar 17 | Press Trust of India
Kashmiri businessman assaulted, robbed in Kolkata

Kashmiri businessman assaulted, robbed in Kolkata

Mar 17 | RK Online Desk
Man dies, two injured in Uri road accident

Man dies, two injured in Uri road accident

Mar 17 | Noor ul Haq
PSO of former MLC injured in accidental fire in Anantnag

PSO of former MLC injured in accidental fire in Anantnag

Mar 17 | Rising Kashmir News
Three drug peddlers arrested in Budgam

Three drug peddlers arrested in Budgam

Mar 17 | Rising Kashmir News
Baramulla man dies, two injured in Udhampur road accident

Baramulla man dies, two injured in Udhampur road accident

Mar 17 | Rising Kashmir News
Man dies, three injured in Ramban landslide

Man dies, three injured in Ramban landslide

Mar 17 | Rising Kashmir News
5 Indians confirmed dead in New Zealand terror attacks

5 Indians confirmed dead in New Zealand terror attacks

Mar 17 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Gujjars demand inclusion of ‘nomadic tribes’ in BPL category

              

Gujjars of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday urged the government to conduct a comprehensive survey on the socio-economic status of nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes of state and include them in ‘Blow Poverty Line’ category wherever they qualify on the merits under the scheme.
As per a statement, the community members were speaking in a programme orgainsed by Tribal Research and Cultural Foundation held here on the topic ‘Economic Issues of nomadic tribes of Jammu and Kashimir -with special focus on Gujjars , Bakerwals’.
The event was presided over by noted Gujjar scholar Dr. Javaid Rahi and was attended by the tribal students, scholars and elders.
Rahi, in his address, stated that it was “extremely unfortunate that a large number of nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes had remained out of the purview of social security schemes launched by Government of India and the state government from time to time due to lack of awareness amongst them”.
“To address these issues, an exclusive socio-economic survey of nomadic and semi-nomadic community be conducted , he said . He further suggested that ground measures are required to enroll nomadic and semi-nomadic Gujjars and Bakerwals after an exclusive survey which in result enable tribal to get social security schemes and grant of BPL and other mobile cards.”
He said that an exclusive survey on the issue of ‘access of tribes to health services’ is also required to address their health issues including women and child health , malnutrition, immunization, elders health and others ailments.
He said initiatives are required to tackle fast growing problem of TB among nomadic tribes as they use low height houses and share their habitat with their animals.
Speaking about drop-out rate which extremely high among nomadic Gujjars and Bakerwal school going children , he said that the tribal children, who have dropped out of schools, must be taken back to the fold of education system by “utilizing the funds available under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and other schemes”.
Regarding animal healthcare, he said that animals are related to livelihood of nomadic tribes and semi nomadic tribes. “Their healthcare must be made thrust areas for tribal development he said and added a survey is required to address the key problems of animal viz-a-viz tribes and he added that these sectors are to be prioritized.”

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;