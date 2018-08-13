Gujjars demand extension of SC-ST Act to JK

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Reacting on Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill passed by the Parliament of India recently, the Gujjars and Bakerwals on Sunday demanded that the amended bill should be extended to Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a statement, the Gujjar leaders said that it can help their tribes to fight against “atrocities they face , legally , constitutionally and more forcefully”.
As per the statement, in this connection a discussion was organised here on Sunday under the banner of Tribal Research and Cultural Foundation -a frontal organisation of Gujjars-Bakerwals.
Noted Research and Guijjar Scholar Dr. Javaid Rahi presided over the programme while other dignitaries attended the programme.
Rahi while speaking on the occasion, said: “To provide social equality, speedy justice to the tribal of Jammu and Kashmir , the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, passed by Parliament in amended form, may be extended to J&K added that thorough this JK tribal get the rights enjoyed by the tribes in other states.”
“Such provision, if extended to J&K, could not only prevent atrocities, discrimination, harassment against the SCs, STs, , but will provide legal safeguard against anti tribal forces” he added.
He said that the Act which was passed recently by Lok Sabha and Rajya Saba in amended form and sent to President of India for nod is a law made to protect the life and dignity of tribal communities across India. “However, this Act was not made applicable to the tribes of J&K by virtue of the state’s special status.”
They appealed President of India Ram Nath Kovind and Governor , N N Vohra to intervene in the matter to protect their safety , equality and tribal rights.
The speakers appealed either the same extended to Jammu and Kashmir or a parallel laws be drawn up in the state to address the issues of the tribes.
The speakers said that tribal in J&K are living in grim situation and they should be covered under laws to protect their life and dignity.
The speakers said that nomadic tribes especially Gujjars and Bakerwals of J&K have been facing a lot of atrocities , inequality and resultantly they are persistently shunning their profession of animal raring as they lag behind in education, economic and other such fields.
If extended to state , the speakers said , the Act will prevent offences against the members of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes group. “Further Special Courts will be established to try people caught in offences against tribes and weaker sections and also to provide relief to the victims of such offences and for matters related to it. Further it will ensure speedy justice to victims.”