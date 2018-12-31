Gujjars demand adequate time slot for Gojri on AIR, DD

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 30:
Demanding adequate time slot for Gojri language on All India Radio and Doordarshan, proportionate to population of their tribe in the state , the Gujjars on Sunday urged due representation to tribal language on local stations.
As per a statement, it was said that during a meeting was held under the banner of Tribal Research and Cultural Foundation here today to discuss ‘Role of Media and tribes of J&K ’.
The programme was presided over by noted Gujjar scholar Dr. Javaid Rahi.
Rahi , in his address, stated that Gojri is a significant languages of north-western India- speakers of which are mainly found in J&K, Himachal Pradesh , Haryana , Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat , Uttarakhand besides other states .
“Being a tribal language Gojri deserves a fair deals and encouragement from Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Government of India . He pressed for due representation to Gojri language on local stations of AIR and DD channels.”
The speakers expressed strong resentment against alleged non-representation of their mother tongue -Gojri in daily broadcast of various channels of DD in the State including Kashir Chanel and DD Jammu as local DD stations does not telecast even a single daily programme in Gojri- in its 24 X 7 telecast of various DD channels in J&K .
They demanded daily programme in Gojri and daily Gojri News bulletin on DD Kashir channel , DD Jammu besides Rajouri station stations.
The speakers alleged that Gujjars and Bakerwals –the speakers of Gojri language— constitute more than 20% population of the state. “But they were completely ignored by the DD in J&K and no proper representation was provided to their art, culture, languages, customs and secular ethos for which they are known all over the world.”
The speakers alleged that DD channels are “in no way the representative channel of all communities and tribes of J&K State”.
“And the DD not only failed in meeting the aspiration and expectations of tribal residing in boarder belts of Jammu and Kashmir but it has also failed in its much publicized aim and objectives.”
As per a the statement, all the speakers adopted a resolution which project which project the demands for starting at least one hour daily programme in Gojri should be started from DD Sringar, DD Jammu and due representation should be given to Gojri speaking people on DD Kashir.
Those who spoke on the occasion Ch Ishtiaq Ahmad Misbah, Khalid Chowdhary Mehmood Ahmed , Shafeeq Choudhary, Bilal Choudhary, Mudassar Choudhary, Shahzaib, Shahid Ayoob, Abaid ur-Rehman and others also highlighted other issues regarding Gojri language and culture, the statement read.