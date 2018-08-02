Gujjar leader, who campaigned for justice to Kathua victim, arrested for alleged rape

Press Trust of IndiaJammu:
A prominent Gujjar activist, who was at the forefront of a campaign to seek justice for an eight-year-old girl who was abducted, raped and murdered in Kathua district in January this year, has been arrested by police for allegedly raping his relative.
Talib Hussain has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Samba district, the police said today.
Hussain was arrested following a complaint lodged on Tuesday by a woman who is his relative, a police official said.
In her complaint, the woman alleged that she “was raped by Hussain a month-and-a half ago in Chadwa forest”.
Hussain, allegedly armed with a knife, intercepted the woman when she had gone to the forest for grazing cattle and also thrashed her, the complaint said.
The complainant said she remained silent for so long as Hussain had allegedly threatened to kill her and that “she told her husband about the rape yesterday” only, the police official said.
He said the activist had also been booked under the Arms Act and an probe had been launched in the case.
In June, Hussain's wife registered a case against him for allegedly torturing her and demanding dowry, a charge, the activist said, "aimed at maligning him for raising his voice to seek justice for the Kathua rape and murder victim.
He was granted anticipatory bail by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court in the case.