Gujjar leader, Talib Hussain, released on bail

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Lawyer and social activist, Talib Hussain, was released by police after the court recently granted him bail.
Hussain, a key witness in the recent Kathua gang rape and murder case, was arrested on 2nd August on an allegation of rape and brought to the police station Samba.
Hussain was granted bail by the local court in Samba few days ago but police kept him detained saying that they had to complete “some formalities” before releasing him on bail.
Soon after his release, nomad leaders welcomed Hussain at a simple gathering in Jammu.
Pertinently, Talib remained instrumental in highlighting Rasana-rape-and-murder case.
He is also a prime witness in the case.
Hussain was arrested following a complaint lodged by a woman who is his relative. In her complaint, the woman had alleged that she “was raped by Hussain in Chadwa forest”.
The complainant had claimed that she remained silent for so long as Hussain had allegedly threatened to “kill her and that “she told her husband about the rape yesterday” only.
In June this year, Hussain's wife also had registered a case against him for allegedly torturing her and demanding dowry, a charge, the activist had said, " was aimed at maligning him for raising his voice to seek justice for the Kathua rape and murder victim.
He was granted anticipatory bail by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court in the case.
Many protests by the Gujjar community were held in both Jammu and Kashmir demanding his release. Reportedly, the Gujjar leaders had said that Hussain was implicated in flase cases as he was at the forefront of campaign demanding justice for the 8-year-old girl was raped and brutally murdered earlier this year in Rasana area of Kathua.