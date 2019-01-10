Gujjar community has always been exploited: Nasir

Imran shahKishtwar:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) District President Kishtwar Sheikh Nasir Hussain on Wednesday said that the Gujjar community has always been exploited as a vote bank.
He said that in Inderwal, the community has suffered exploitation and need a focused and composite development plan to ensure their progress and decent life.
Addressing a gathering of at Village Angara Sarthal in Inderwal Constituency Nasir said that Gujjars are an important community of the state and their input to economy and cultural variety has been immense.”But unfortunately the benefits of progress have failed to reach them.”
“These innocent people have always been exploited and used as a vote bank and audience for public meetings without ever trying to address their problems of survival, leave alone their issues of development.”
Nasir accused both Congress and National conference for ignoring and exploiting the weaker section of the society especially Gujjar and Bakarwal community and has demanded a probe to investigate that where and how the developmental funds meant for these sections and areas have been spent.
He asked the MLA G.M.Saroori to explain “why do these pockets dominated by Gujjar and Bakarwal population lack every basic immunities of life”.
Nasir while appealing the community to stress more on education, asked administration not to make “political loyalty the criteria for providing even minor facilities to these areas”.
He further claimed that only PDP has an agenda for the betterment and welfare of tribals and weaker sections of the society.
“Mehbooba Mufti as Chief Minister of the state had passed an order with specific directions to ensure protection of Gujjar community which was criticized by her opponents.”