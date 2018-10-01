Gujjar-Bakerwals demand ‘Primitive Tribal Group’ status, separate share under STs

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 30:
Gujjars-Bakerwals of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday demanded "Primitive Tribal Group" status which grants a separate share in reservation for most unprivileged groups fall under tribal category.
According to a statement, the demand has been projected in a memorandum, signed by all the community leaders, which was sent to President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi through Tribal Research and Cultural Foundation –a frontal organization of Gujjars.
As per the statement, the memorandum pleaded that the commutates should be “fortified with more special rights and extra constitutional safeguards in the state”.
The statement further read that in order to highlight the issue a meeting of Tribal Gujjars and Bakerwal was initially held which was chaired of noted tribal researcher Dr. Javaid Rahi. Elders from tribes, youths and scholars were present on the occasion.
In his address, the statement said, Rahi told the participants that as per the existing norms of Ministry of Tribal Affairs , Government of India any ST group whose livelihood is based on primitive agriculture, forest, milk products- a low-value economy are entitled to get 'Primitive Tribal Groups' (PTGs) status with bifurcation of their share in reservation and development.
“So far eighty five tribal communities in India have been identified as PGTs from different States and in J&K no group fall in this category.Being nomads and poverty hit community the Gujjars and Bakerwal deserve to be inducted in the list of PGTs,” he added.
The memorandum, as per the statement, pleaded that the Gujjars and Bakerwals which constitute 80 percent of tribal population of Jammu and Kashmir are as per 2011 census listed as most illiterate, poor and backwords and being marginalized among STs they deserve special attention and a fair deal from the Centre and state.
The memorandum pleaded that the Gujjars and Bakerwals are not as advanced to compete with other 12 tribes especially those eight tribes lives in different districts including the Ladakh region who enoy better educational and livelihood facilities then Gujjars which feels marginalised among tribes the memo said.
The memorandum reads that the Gujjars-Bakerwals were granted ST status in 1991 in J&K and they are sharing 10% reservations under STs with other 10 communities of State. “They are still on edge in all field like education, health and employment sector as they are facing hard competition among Tribal groups of the State,” the memo said.
It also states that that the Gujjars who constitute 80 percent among STs and are getting less than 30 percent of total employments under Schedule Tribes category in the state as “the other ten tribes who are socially alert, economically sound and educationally for ahead of Gujjars and Bakerwals get maximum employment share.”
“About their distinctive culture and language,” the memorandum said, “the Gujjar community poses rich and distinctive culture and language Gojri”.
“As we the Gujjars- Bakarwals are fulfilling all requisite formalities, may be categorized under ‘Primitive Tribal Groups’ of India on priority,” it reads further.