Gujjar-Bakarwal hold protest over lack of basic facilities in Pampore areas

Gafira QadirSrinagar, August 13:
People of Gujjar Bakarwal community from adjacent areas of Pampore accused the state administration for lack of basic facilities.
Staging a protest at Press Colony Srinagar on Monday, the inhabitants of Pampore area were up in arms against the government over lack of basic necessities including roads, water supply, hospitals, schools, transport etc.
“Even after complaining continuously about the matter related to roads to the concerned authorities, no action was ever taken in regard thus compelling us to construct the roads ourselves which eventually got damaged due to heavy rainfall,” said Mohd Farooq Koli, a member of community.
He added that grievances were forwarded to concerned officials time and again but all in vain.
The people in these areas suffer greatly due to the lack of public transport.
“Sick people suffer a lot due to the non-availability of public transport. In order to travel around, we have to cross a hill on foot and walk for at least 5 kilometers in order to board a bus,” said another community member.
He also added that even after knocking at the doors of higher authorities, no one ever paid any attention.
This community is divided into three villages viz, Razdori, Girdor and Babseer but none of these have a proper building for school.
“Till 2007, there was a school in Razdori, in the same year one more school was constructed in Babseer. Few students from Girdour used to go to Razdori for their schooling while as others would go to Babseer for the same, thus making it very hectic for them,” said, Noor Mohammad Koli.
He added that in 2017, both of these schools were combined and were promised to be provided with four teachers among which only two have been available ever since for around 100 students.
The people of these areas also complained about the shortage of proper and clean water supply.
The people of the Gujjar Bakarwal Community of Pampore appealed to the government to look into the matter at and solve their problems that they have been facing over years.