About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Gujarat on 'high alert' after IAF strikes across LoC

Published at February 26, 2019 02:49 PM 0Comment(s)2025views


Press Trust of India

Ahmedabad

Gujarat police on Tuesday issued a "high alert" across the state following India's preemptive strike across LoC.

Gujarat's Director General of Police Shivanand Jha cancelled a conference on crime-related issues scheduled at the Police Bhavan in Gandhinagar and asked all officers who reached here to attend it to return to their respective headquarters in view of the alert sounded in the state.

"In view of the action across the border by IAF, all establishments have been put on high alert," a message from DGP's office to the district headquarters said.

"The conference scheduled for today here at this office stands cancelled and all officials are requested to return to their headquarters," it added.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top