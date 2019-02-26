Gujarat on 'high alert' after IAF strikes across LoC

Press Trust of IndiaAhmedabad
Gujarat police on Tuesday issued a "high alert" across the state following India's preemptive strike across LoC.
Gujarat's Director General of Police Shivanand Jha cancelled a conference on crime-related issues scheduled at the Police Bhavan in Gandhinagar and asked all officers who reached here to attend it to return to their respective headquarters in view of the alert sounded in the state.
"The conference scheduled for today here at this office stands cancelled and all officials are requested to return to their headquarters," it added.