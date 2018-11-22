‘Gujarat model appealed Governor Malik’ to dissolve J&K Assembly: Chidambaram

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram Thursday said that “it was Gujarat model” that has appealed to the J&K Governor to dissolve Jammu and Kashmir state Assembly.
"The Westminster model of democracy is outdated. Like in all other matters, it is the Gujarat model that has appealed to the J&K Governor," wrote Chidambaram on twitter.
The former Union Finance Minister claimed that for Governor Satya Pal Malik, parliamentary democracy was "outdated".
"As long as no one staked a claim to form government, Jammu and Kashmir Governor was happy to keep Assembly under suspension. The moment someone staked a claim, he dissolved the Assembly. Parliamentary democracy standing on its head," Chidambaram wrote.
He was reacting to the sudden dissolution of state assembly by Malik after Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), National Conference and the Congress entered into alliance and staked claim for the government formation in the state.
People’s conference leader Sajjad Lone also had staked claim to form government, while former chief minister Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti the decision.