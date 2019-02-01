Guidelines for use of video games

Dr.EshratAra
Reading my first article you might have understood that how do these boys come to have such an obsession. The answers are deeper than you might have expected. Here are some guidelines for the appropriate use of video games.
Content
The first consideration should not be how many hours per day your child is allowed to play these games. The first question should be what kind of video games he is allowed to play.
Parents must know what games your child is playing. No one else can do this job for you. So there should be no expectation of privacy when your child is playing a video game. You should be looking over his shoulder to make sure that the game meets the criteria.
Professor Anderson has provided some practical guidelines based on the research. It is recommended first of all that you either play the game yourself or watch it being played. Then check yourself:
1.Does the game involve some characters trying to harm others?
2.Does this happen frequently, more than once or twice in 30 minutes?
3.Is harm rewarded in any way?
4.Is the harm portrayed as humorous?
5.Are non-violent solutions absent or less fun than the violent ones?
6.Are realistic consequences of violence absent from the game?
If you answer yes to two or more of these questions, then it is suggested that you reconsider allowing this game to your child.
Games that reward antisocial aggression should not be permitted in the house.
Time
No more than 40 minutes on school days, and no more than an hour on other days and that is only after homework and household chores have been completed.
If your son goes three weeks without playing any video games at all, that does not mean that he’s allowed to spend eight hours on a holiday playing video games. That is binge gaming and it’s unhealthy.
Activities displaced
Another consideration is what activities are displaced by playing video games. Make sure your child knows where his priorities should be.
If your son refuses to sit down to dinner with the family because he’s in the middle of a video game, that’s not acceptable. He may need some help getting his priorities straight:
Family comes first; Schoolwork comes second; Friends come third; video games are somewhere farther down the list.
Sitting down to share a common meal with the family should be more important than playing a video game, more important than talking on the phone with a friend, more important than even finishing a homework assignment. Homework is more important than talking with friends or playing a video game. Taking a phone call from a friend should be a higher priority than playing a video game.
Mobile phone
Every screen that your son (or daughter) has is your responsibility, as a parent. Parents must govern the child’s use of devices until he or she is 18 years of age.
If you inculcate good habits in childhood and adolescence, those habits are more likely to be maintained after 18 years of age.
Unsupervised use of Internet-enabled devices have facilitated the culture of disrespect, as well as allowing kids to waste enormous amounts of time playing video games and surfing the Web.
Parents must be aware of everything their son (or daughter) is doing with every device he or she uses. All the time. Parenting is Responsibility.
American Academy of Pediatrics recommend installing monitoring software on every device your child uses. The software should limit or prohibit the installation of new apps and games without your knowledge. The same software will also report to you how the device is being used and how much time is being spent and where.
Explain to your child that you will know how they are using the device. Explain clearly what you expect. No pornography. No cyberbullying. No spending hours on video games.
Best alternative
You will be amazed by this suggestion. It is simply not to give your child a smart-phone or tablet. I remind you that the iPhone did not even exist until 2007. I myself have completed my PhD in 2016 without any Android Phone. I got a simple button phone after completing my masters. There are many such examples.
I teach kids and my observation of these kids have revealed to me that the kids who are not exposed to TV, cartoons, and games have very good memory, attention, and are very good in studies, whereas the kids who are exposed to TV, cartoons and games are not able to concentrate and memorize among other behavioural problems.
It is possible to have a rich and fulfilling childhood and adolescence without constant access to a mobile device. Experts say that these devices make it more difficult for kids to develop an authentic sense of self.
Don’t do what others are doing. It’s is possible that most of your sons or daughters friends have such devices. That doesn’t mean your son or daughter needs one as well. Being a good parent today means doing things differently from your neighbours and relatives.
Still not quitting
If you have read my first article and my argument about the will to power, you will understand that just restricting these boys access to video games is, at best, only half the challenge.
We need to find a Constructive Outlet for their need. The defining characteristic of Addiction is Loss of Control. The boy knows that he shouldn’t be spending so much time playing video game, he may not even want to play that much, but he feels that he just can’t help it.
The fact is that “we can’t change a bully into a flower child. But we can change him into a knight”. Let us adapt this insight in the context of video games. We can’t change a video-game addict into a kid who loves reading books for hours. But we can change him into a competitive athlete.” We need to work for this transition.
Many mothers complaint to me that boys today are lazy. They don’t want to work. They’d rather be playing with mobile phones. They just don’t have any motivation.
But human nature can’t change in one generation. If boys today are lazy; it is because our society made them that way.
Help your children to reengage with the real world, so that they will have less need for the artificial virtual world. Any intervention is more likely to be effective if you provide an alternative outlet for whatever impulse you are trying to redirect.
If we are going to restrict their access to the artificial or virtual world, we need to give them an alternative that is more exciting, more real, than anything the video games or any virtual or artificial thing can offer.
Balance Kenntnis and Wissenschaft
As discussed in my first article, emphasizing Wissenschaft i.e., knowledge learned by books while ignoring Kenntnisthat is may seriously impair development – not cognitive development, but development of a lively and passionate curiosity. The end result of childhood with more time spent in front of computer screens than outdoors is what experts called “cultural autism” defined by “the symptoms: Tunneled senses, and feeling of isolation and containment and wired, know-it-all state of mind. That which cannot be Googled does not count.”
These boys find difficult grasping concepts that seem simple to us, because these boys have so little real-world experience. For these kids direct experiences have been replaced with indirect learning.
These young boys are smart, they grew up with computers and tablets, they are supposed to be superior – but now we know that something has went wrong, something is missing.
Kenntnis and Wissenschaft are fundamentally different kinds of knowledge. Each is important. Book learning is essential. But without Kenntnis you will go far astray. This is the general principle that holds true in the real world.
If boys are deprived of this balance between Wissenschaft and Kenntnis, they may simply disengage from the school. The shift in the curriculum away from Kenntnis towards Wissenschaft has had the unintended consequence of diminishing the motivation of boys to study what they’re asked to learn.
I don’t know how could such a change happen? How could the intelligent, well-educated people who write school curricula push the school format into such an unhealthy imbalance? How could parents replace nature with fancy indoor toys? Because it has resulted in an increased risk for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in children according to research studies.
Shut off to the Real World will lead in the Fantasy World: Video-games are one factor derailing many boys. There are other factors which include unhealthy family environment, inadequate education system and toxic culture. We need to realize our responsibility. We need to work and we must for the sake of our children.
Being a teacher my lesson to these kids and young boys:“Achievement in the real world is more important than achievement in the virtual world.”
eshrataslam@gmail.com