Guest dies during live show on DD Kashir

Musaib MehrajSrinagar, Sep 10:
Death is so near to us and proving this a fact Prof. Rita Jitendra Monday died during an interview in a live show ‘Good Morning J&K’ on Doordarshan (Kashir).
During her interview, Rita suffered a cardiac arrest and felt unconscious while talking. She was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.
Rita was the former Secretary of J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) was the guest for today’s episode of the show and had to speak about her achievements but unfortunately, death didn’t allow her to do so and she died minutes after the show started.
Zahid Mukhtar, a poet, writer and a known artist was hosting the show along with his co-host Irfan Ahmad. Zahid while talking to Rising Kashmir said Rita had a cardiac arrest 10 minutes after the show started.
“It came as a shock and initially we had no idea what to do. The staff rushed her towards the hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead,” Zahid said.
He added that they continued the program as it was telecasted live but they told the audience that she had fallen ill and won’t be part of the program further.
Before she suffered a choke Riata was narrating an incident of her life wherein she said, “I was sitting in a function and behind me was the then Station Director, Anwar Alam Sahib. He was with the Radio. He patted me on my back and when I asked him what he said, why am I getting a feeling that you could write. I asked him what I have to write. To this, he said, ‘Write a drama’…..”
Saying this Rita collapsed, started snoring and stopped talking. Her head fell towards the back of the chair and she started deep breathing. The hosts were perplexed, in a state of shock..
Prof Rita Jitendra has been a renowned artist, writer, a social activist who was invited here for an academic function where she was supposed to read out a story.
“We had invited her for an academic function where she was going to read out a story, an Afsana on Tuesday, today she was invited by DD Kashir for the morning show where she suffered an attack and died,” said one of the employees at the Cultural Academy.
Rita’s body was flown to Jammu in the afternoon.
Former minister and MLA Sangrama, Syed Basharat Bukhari has condoled Prof Rita’s demise. He said she was noble and a kind lady. “I am shocked to hear that she is no more. It was tragic to see her dying while she was speaking about an incident of her life. May her soul rest in peace,” Bukhari added.
