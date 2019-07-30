Guarding JK’s forests

July 30, 2019 | Hilal Lone

Non-gazetted forest officers in the Forest Department are denied the employment benefits and progress, which are their basic rights and which is mandatory to provide by the government to keep them motivated. Poor and unjustifiable wage policy, manpower planning, manpower management; manpower development has affected the efficiency of the employees. Technology has changed world into global village due to rapid transformation of information from one part of the world to another within minutes and ideals of democracy are being exercised competitively. So, for the spirit of the smooth functioning of democracy, efficient and effective manpower is necessary.

From time to time, in order to prevent inefficiency in administration, needs of an employee are taken into consideration. With the changing circumstances, government benefitted several departments, like Education Department, which is regarded as an important section of social service that enhances quality of life. To boost the interest of teachers at their workplace, several efforts have been taken by the state government. Government launched Schemes like SSA, RMSA etc, through which schools have been opened at door level and benefitted teachers through their sound wage policy. Still, many schools show dissatisfactory performance. Unlike Education Department, government for the protection of state forests created Forest Protection Force through Forest Protection Act(2001) to assist territorial forest frontline forces.

Forest protection is an objective oriented job. So, for the objective of complete protection of an area, sufficient strength of manpower, their cooperative efforts in collaboration with local leaders having good faith in protecting environment, and government employee motivation through their wage policy is necessary. Despite having same objectives of forest protection, government offered numerous benefits to FPF, like Risk allowances, etc , while as non-gazetted forest officers have been denied. Of these benfits

The non gazette forest officers’ representatives are fighting at state level to get justice for forest officers working round the clock (patrolling through dense forests). From many years, several protest programs were held. But, governments quelled the agitators and promised to fulfill their demands, as they were acceptable in nature and were genuine.

As the Forest Guards and Foresters are primarily responsible for illicit damages to forests and to prevent occurrence of forest offences, daily patrolling have increased risks and made the life of forest officers isolated. Forest officers working in vulnerable areas can't give heed and time towards their families. Still, their demands aren't fulfilled. Recently a Forest Guard died by falling into a gorge and another by heart attack on duty the same Sunday. There are hundreds of such examples. Till now hundreds of forest officers have died while on duty. Many died due to injuries caused by timber smugglers and some due to injuries during firefighting.

As the Forest Acts and Rules are marred by red-tapism (complicated rules hindering its progress) and forest acts being mostly non-bailable offences, Forest officers working under tremendous pressure through vast areas sometimes fail to report or prove that offense has been committed. Many times, it may happen that after giving lot of energy and time, the officer technically fails to prove that an offence has been committed. Still, they are charged to compensate the loss from their hard earned salaries despite having no involvement or no negligence on their part. They are forced to compensate the loss. The old system and work culture couldn’t be abolished.

In 2014, about 450 newly forest guards were recruited through JKSSB. Till now more than 200 have left the department due to unjust mechanism, unsound wage policy and severe punishment.

There are several injustices done with non-gazetted forest officers:

Non-gazetted forest officers having same rank and much dangerous type of work and round the clock duty as compared to officials of other Departments have huge variation in pay scale.

Patrolling through dense forests and laying nakas during nights is full of risks. No risk allowance is given to them.

The forest officers mostly of lower rank remain mostly cut from social and family life. As there is always probability of offences by timber smugglers on their holidays, they can't fully enjoy even a holiday. For such a duty, no 2 and 1/2 (Sunday) extra wages are given, but FPF are given despite having secondary responsibility for illicit damages.

Hundreds of Class IV employees are working in the department but no progress benefit (promotions) has been given to boost the morale of employees.

These demands are crucial and need to be fulfilled by the government. As per Human Resource Management of Public Administration, it is well established that from top to bottom, center to the periphery, these are employees that make the administration work. The efficiency of employees depends substantially on the level of involvement of individual employees at work. Desired state of mind can be attained only if the employees are satisfied and relaxed.

