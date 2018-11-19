Guard shoots self at police chief's residence in Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A security guard posted at the residence of Director General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir shot himself on Monday.
Reports said that a cop identified as Subash Chander shot himself with his service rifle at the DGP’s residence in Jammu.
Chander, reports said, severely injured and was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H) Jammu where he under going treatment.
Police has stated to investigate the incident, reports said. Police are investigating the matter, he said.