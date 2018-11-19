About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Guard shoots self at police chief's residence in Jammu

Published at November 19, 2018 02:17 PM 0Comment(s)621views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A security guard posted at the residence of Director General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir shot himself on Monday.

Reports said that a cop identified as Subash Chander shot himself with his service rifle at the DGP’s residence in Jammu.

Chander, reports said, severely injured and was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H) Jammu where he under going treatment.

Police has stated to investigate the incident, reports said. Police are investigating the matter, he said.

