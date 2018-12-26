GST reversed?

Even before it was implemented by the government, Goods and Services Tax raised heckles in J&K. The old debate about financial autonomy of the state divided the opinion with one section favoring the extension of the central law and the other opposing it for undermining the special status of the state. While the opposition to the tax law was prominently led by National Conference and supported by the business community and civil society, the PDP-BJP government went ahead and pushed through a resolution in the first week of July 2017, recommending Presidential Order that paved way for the implementation of Goods and Service Tax (GST) in the state. Former Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu, who was instrumental in introducing and implementing the tax law in the state, on passing the resolution assured that “constitutional safeguards” would be put in place to protect the special status of the state. With a political undertone that was construed as offensive here, union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley posted the message on the twitter: “Congratulations to the people of J&K for integration of the state with the #GST. J&K is a consuming state and #GST will help it to increase revenue for the state. The consumers in J&K will benefit from #GST. No tax payment twice over.” Whereas GST has been picked apart by the Opposition led by Congress in all states of India since its inception, the ripple effect appears to reach the state quite late. A parliamentary panel Monday noted that Goods and Services Tax (GST) has had a "negative" effect on tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. The Committee on Development of Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir said small business owners of small-scale hotels, bed and breakfasts and home stays cannot list their properties on various travel intermediary websites as there is a levy of 18 per cent of GST, which cuts across the little profit they make, making their venture "unsustainable". The same may be true with other small industries in the state. Some light on the matter could have been shed by former finance minister who has a reputation for decrypting the nitty-gritty of economics. Unfortunately, the government was dissolved after PDP and BJP failed to get along. And now there seems to be no one to unriddle the GST and what it has brought to the state. Earlier also Kashmiri businessmen, mostly those who deal in Kashmir handicrafts, voiced concern on the negative impact of GST on the industry. Some optimistic independent leaders (representing region’s business, trade and politics) are of the opinion that the tax regime in the state could be reversed. Or could it be?