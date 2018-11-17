GST Intelligence Wing raids Mineral Water Plants in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 16, CNS:
GST Intelligence Wing has raided the offices of different package drinking water plants across Kashmir Valley and even seized records from them for evading tax under Goods and Service Tax.
Reliable sources told news agency CNS that a team of GST Intelligence Wing headed by Deputy Director Kaushal raided the office premises of Tramboo Traders in Hyderpora area of Srinagar city. The firm is owned by Mujeeb Ahmad Tramboo and deals with manufacturing and trade of Pure Max water.
An official said that the team seized some ‘important’ documents from the office before concluding the raid.
The official added that besides raid at Hyderpora, four teams of officers from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Chandigarh conducted raids at the premises of some local Mineral Water producing/ bottling plants in Kashmir Valley including Tapper, Pattan in district Baramulla (Max Mineral Water belonging to Tramboo) and Bindu Mineral Water at Nowgam Srinagar.
Ostensibly, these raids were conducted to check and seize the financial records of these Firms in order to ascertain whether they have evaded payment of tax or violated certain provisions of the GST Act. (CNS)
