‘GST affected Valley businesses in 2018’

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar, Dec 31:
Kashmir business fraternity Monday said that the frequent shutdowns besides implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) affected State’s economy.
President of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Sheikh Aashiq said that internet was suspended on 108 occasions in 2018 which was one of the main reasons for the business losses.
“We are facing many problems here whether it is trade, horticulture or industries. In every sector there are many challenges for us,” Ashiq said.
He said that they are ready to fight the challenges in future and give their best for the betterment of the business fraternity.
“Many sectors were raised this year but at the same time some sector are seeing decline in the Valley,” Ashiq said.
KCCI president said that although they have been taking many issues with the government and they succeeded in getting input tax credit to flood hit traders.
“In 2019, crop insurance will be our main issue and we are expecting that it should be done in the first month so that they don’t have to go outside for the consumption,” he said.
For Tourism, KCCI president hoped that through promotion the sector will come back on track “though it is directly linked with the Law and Order situation in Kashmir”.
President of Kashmir Traders Manufacturers Federation (KTMF), Yasin Khan told Rising Kashmir that business establishments closed around 70 times this year.
He said that 2018 was worst for the business fraternity.
“The main reason for the losses is not only the shutdown, but also the demonetisation which was done in 2016 and the implementation of GST which started in 2017 in the State,” Khan said.
KTMF president said that the effect of demonetisation and implementation of GST made 2018 year difficult for business fraternity.
“Implementation of GST affected business in Kashmir badly,” Khan said.
He, however, said that Kashmir observed less shutdowns in 2018 compared to 2016 and 2017.
“But still there were no improvement in the business,” Khan said.
He said that they are expecting that the benefits, which were given to Industry Department under North East Industrial Development Scheme, to general traders because they also need.
Khan said that the general trade which provides livelihood to around 2.5 lakh people also suffered badly.
Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Alliance (JKTA), Manzoor Pakhtoon said that the year 2018 did not meet their expectations and the main reasons were implementation of GST, high air fairs, negative.
President Kashmir Hotels and Restaurants Owners Federation (KHAROF), Abdul Wahid said that due to some unfavorable conditions business was not good in 2018.
“We are hoping that grand promotions should happen in 2019,” Wahid said.