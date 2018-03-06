Growth of forest cover of Jammu Kashmir

As per National Forest Policy 1988, one-third of total geographical area is20 percent for plains and 66 percent for hilly areas
As per National Forest Policy 1988, one-third of total geographical area is20 percent for plains and 66 percent for hilly areas
AltafHussain Haji
The forest is generally defined as a plant community predominantly of trees and other woody vegetation. Food and agriculture organisation of United Nations (FAO) defines forest as land with a tree canopy cover of more than 10 percent and area of more than 0.5 hectors.
A forest is determined not only by presence of trees but also by absence of other predominant land uses. Thus, according to FAO, timber and rubber wood plantation are classified as forests but fruit orchards and trees planted under agroforestry system are categorized as other lands with trees outside forests.
In India, however, legal connotation of forest is employed. An area of land recorded as forest in revenue records or proclaimed to be forest under a forest law or Act is described as forest. Thus, “forest area” is an area recorded as forest in the government recorded. Often this term is also written as “recorded forest area”.
The recorded forest area is categorized into “Reserved Forest”, “Protected Forest” and “Un-classed Forest”.The Reserved forest is an area notified under the provisions of Indian Forest Act or the State Forest Acts having full degree of protection.
In Reserved Forests all activities are prohibited unless permitted. The Protect Forest is an area notified under the provisions of Indian Forest Act or the State Forest Acts having limited degree of protection. In protected Forests all activities are permitted unless prohibited.
While Un-classed Forest is an area recorded as forest but not included in reserved or protected forest category. Ownership status of such forests varies from state to state.
Forest is one of the most important components of the terrestrial environmental system and a complete resource base. They form an ecological system consisting of tree dominated vegetative cover.
Forests have a multidimensional role to play. They provide not only timber, firewood, pulpwood, fodder and fibre grass andnon-woodforest produce and support industrial and commercial activities but also maintain the ecological balance and life support systems essential for food production health and all-round development of mankind.
Forests have a direct bearing on environment as trees and vegetation are the basic requirements for a clean environment, healthy living and sustainable agricultural production.
As per the National Forest Policy 1988 one-third of total geographical area is20 percent for plains and 66 percent for hilly areas.
The destruction and degradation of forest resources may have detrimental effect on soil, water and climate and, hence, on human and animal life on the earth. This realization has motivated mankind to formulate appropriate policies and plans at various levels (from global to local) for forest conservation and sustainable forest management.
However, for formulating appropriate policies, drawing effective management plans and for monitoring changes in the status of forests, it is essential to make accurate and periodic assessments of forest resources.
The State of Jammu Kashmir is covered by lofty mountains which receive heavy rainfall and snow. Dense forests are found everywhere particularly in outer and inner Himalayan ranges. The high mountains of Ladakh region receive a very little rainfall; therefore, these are devoid of forest cover.
However, vast grass lands and abundant medicinal and aromatic plants grow Ladakh which includes Leh and Kargil.The effective geographical area of Jammu and Kashmir state is 101387 square kilometres of which 20230 square kilometresis the forest area constituting 19.9 percent of geographical area against the prescribed norm of 66 percent provided under National Forest Policy,1988.
Forest area is largely distributed in Kashmir valley and Jammu region. Where the forest cover constitutes 50.97percent and 45.89 percent respectively of the geographical area of Jammu and Kashmir. In ladakh, region whole forest cover accounts for less than one percent that is it is only 0.06 percent.
This hilly state comprising of Kashmir valley, Ladakh and Jammu regions. The total geographical area of the state is 222,236 square kilometres that is 6.8 percent of the country’s geographic area. Main rivers flowing through the state are Indus, Jhelum, Chenab and Ravi. The total population of the state is 10.07 million (1.0percent of the country’s population) of which 75.1percent is rural and 24.9percent is urban.
The average population density is very low (45 persons per square kilometres) due to presence of large uninhabited cold desert area in Ladakh. The State ranks 12thamong all the states and UTs in respect of area under forest cover.
In Jammu Kashmir State have only reserved forest and have no protected and un-classed forest as per report of forest survey of India.
As per the National Forest Policy 33 percent of country’s geographical area should be under forest cover and when it comes to our State of Jammu Kashmir despite being hilly state has only 9.1 percent area under forest cover as per forest survey of India.
The State Jammu Kashmir were bestowed with rich forests but the ruthless deforestation by the state subjects has brought us where we stand today.
There is no doubt that forest of Jammu Kashmir have own policy background named as State Forest Policy of Jammu Kashmir,2010 with some important basic objectives as under:
- Conservation of biodiversity and natural habitat through preservation of natural forests with the vast variety of flora and fauna.
- Rehabilitation of degraded forests so as to optimize their productivity and restore their potential to provide ecosystem goods and services on sustainable basis.
- Poverty alleviation by meeting livelihood needs of forest dependent communities through sustainable supply of forest produce by improving productivity of existing forests, and through forestry activities, schemes and programmes.
- Extending tree cover outside forests to reduce pressure on natural forests for supply of forest produce.
- Maintenance of the health of forest vegetation and forest soils for augmenting water supplies through recharge of underground aquifers and regulation of surface water flows, sediment levels and water quality.
- Utilisation of natural resources using best management practices including development of non-timber forest produce and institutionalization and operationalization of concepts of eco-tourism and nature tourism.
- Creating a sustained people’s movement for achieving the aforementioned objectives, so that environmental security is ensured
It has seen some states of country India has increased forest cover as per National forest policy 1988 but on the other side reverse situation in Jammu Kashmir.There is forest laws and system of delivery in Jammu Kashmir for forest protected and implementation of national forest policy for increasing forest cover. The mere formation of forest protection laws and afforestation policies by the government is not enough.
The objective of the government should not only be to protect the present forest area but to increase the forest cover of the state to 20 percent in plains and 66 percent in hilly areas as desired by National Forest Policy (1988).
Although, every year a good amount of the state exchequer is spent of afforestation policies but the results on ground level are not as expected. There are some lacunae which the government should find out and rectify at an earliest.
I want to add here that under the forestry programmes NGO work very hard in Ladakh region of Jammu Kashmir to sapling plants of various kind particularly willow trees last few years which ultimately change the vegetation of thehigh altitude cold desert.
One more experience as an officer of central civil service want to share here that during in-service Indian Statistical Service(ISS) training at National Institute of Forest Management(NIFM) Bhopal regarding forest statisticsin which we have chance to visit in the forests of Madhya Pradesh(MP). This visit gave us a lot of exposure of the forests cover and management of forest protection.
The forest in the Madhya Pradesh itself states that the national forest policy implementation and its impact to increase forest cover with dense trees of different kinds.
The policies and programme made by government will not failure at the time of implementation. It needs management, strong delivery and accountability. This leads to the successes of programmes and policies at ground level which is not seen in the State of Jammu Kashmir.
There may be following reasons in our state Jammu and Kashmir that forest cover could not be increased to the targetlevel as per policies and programme implementation:
- Mismanagement of funds
- Programs are not implemented properly
- Managers and administrator are not interested to delivery
- Exiting mindset both public and government is not prepared to increase the forest
- Corruption both smugglers and official’s government and NGO’s in forests also delay the implementation of programmes and schemes
- Deforestation due to smugglers, officials and NGOs
- No accountability, no honesty and no dedication of officials and officers and have only sources of income in their mindsets in Jammu Kashmir
At last it is suggested that policy makers of forest of Jammu Kashmir may draft in such a way which aims to carrying out afforestation and other forest development works in the forest fringe areas with the active involvement of the local people with the help of local authority.
Further on the promotion of eco-tourism, the government should promote tourism in the areas having natural beauty without disturbing the environment and ecological balance of the area and save the forest cover of Jammu Kashmir.
Author is Director, National Sample Survey Office, (Field Operations Division), Regional office, Srinagar
ahhiss25@gamil.com
0 Comment(s)