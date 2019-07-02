‘Growing violence leaves Kashmiri womenfolk trasumatised’

July 02, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

Violence agsint women epidemic in society: DC Budgam

Deputy Commissioner, Budgam, Syed Sehrish Asgar on Monday said that growing violence against women has become an epidemic which has taken a toll on their psychological, physical and emotional life.

She said while speaking at a one- day women Conclave at Sheikh-ul-Alam Conference Hall, Budgam.

Asking women to come forward, she asked them to avail the schemes and facilities to empower themselves and become self-reliant.

Highlighting the importance of good menstrual hygiene management, Asgar said that it is very important to focus on the women's health during mensuration, general hygiene including sanitation." Inadequate WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) facilities in schools, colleges, offices and other workplaces creates difficulties among women and young girls," she said.

"Around 80 to 90 percent of the toilets at different schools in Budgam were dysfunctional and many girls were facing challenges with managing their periods safely,” she said.

DC Budgam further said that the women and adolescent girls face challenges in maintaining their menstrual hygiene in dignified manner as there is a stigma and taboo attached to it. “We have made functional 80 percent of the toilets at different schools. We are working to solve the problems of women folk and raise menstrual hygiene awareness among the young girls," she said.

Dr Adfar Yaseen, District Tuberculosis Officer asked the women folk to make health as their first priority." Women often forget to focus on their health which is the most important part of life."

She said that women who lack the knowledge of menstrual hygiene are risking their lives. “Menstrual health, hygiene and ability to manage it are the fundamental right of the women."

She said the diseases like heart disease, breast and cervical cancers are increasing among the women. “So, it is very important for the women to remain stress free, monitor their health graph and avoid self-medication."

Other female speakers also spoke on various women issues like domestic violence, matrimonial disputes, violence against women and menstrual hygiene including women empowerment.

They said women and girls continue to be plagued by violence. It is often repeated that one in every three women has been beaten or abused in some other way.

They said the violence violates human rights, undermines development, generates instability, and makes peace that much harder to achieve.

Incharge , Women’s Police cell, Budgam, Gulshan Akhtar said the cycle of violence is breaking the endurance of women and most of them just want to leave the abusive relationships.

She said, besides receiving domestic violence complaints, she is receiving harassment and Eve teasing cases.

“People mostly young girls and married women, who are facing problems, are calling us. Once they approach us, we call both the parties. We also do counseling here,” she said.

She said, “We have seen the growing number of cases of cruelty by husbands, in-laws and of dowry deaths."

However, Tehsildar of the Budgam District, Nusrat Aziz highlighted the property rights of the women.

“Women are denied to have rights on their property. They have equal rights like their husbands and brothers have on the property. I have seen women are suffering while their men enjoy property rights. It is because the women were not given property rights," she added.

She said that there should be no discrimination on the basis of sex or religion. "The state and the society are responsible for protecting the mother and her children and ensure human rights."

Munsif Judge, Budgam District, Tabassum Qadir Parray raised awareness about the laws protecting the rights of women folk.

She also generated a discussion about the severity of the domestic violence against women. However, ADPO , Shaheena Rasool gave a general introduction of schemes for women.

She said that there are different schemes of integrated child development services which starts from the pregnant mother. “We have one stop center for ladies in distress and we provide them shelter and medical treatment."

" Pregnant ladies , adolescent girls should avail all the schemes which will prove helpful to them. Recently, we have launched a scheme (PMMUY) for the women folk living in rural areas," she said.

Other women from different fields like Chief Education Officer( CEO) , Fatima Tak, JKEDI Officer, journalists, academics and heads of women based organisation also participated in a one day Women Conclave.

They highlighted the issues that women folk faced in their daily life and the role & responsibility of the society to protect the women folk.

During the enclave, a token of appreciation and gifts were also given to the performing students, including the employees, who worked at the lone polling station for women at Budgam in a recent parliamentary elections.

The NEET qualifier students were also fecilitated and Incinerators/ vending machines and sanitary napkin packs were also distributed to the district government girls schools and orphans students.