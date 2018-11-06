Growers seek crop insurance scheme

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar Nov 5:
The recent snowfall destroyed fruit crop and uprooted fruit plants in many parts in Kashmir valley causing losses worth thousands of crores of rupees to fruit growers and dealers, said chairman of Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers cum Dealers Union (KVFGDU) Bashir Ahmad Basheer.
He said Delicious and Maharaji apple varieties, which were still being harvested, were completely damaged due to the heavy snowfall on Saturday.
Basheer, who is also president of New Kashmir Fruit Association, said more than 20 percent of the apple crop (Delicious and Maharaji) was damaged due to untimely heavy snowfall at the peak of fruit season.
“Even packing sheds and already harvested apple crop, which was open in the orchards got damaged causing additional losses of crores of rupees to the fruit growers,” he said.
Basheer said branches of maximum trees were also broken.
He said frequent closure of Srinagar-Jammu highway also caused huge losses to fruit growers and dealers.
“The fruit crop was not transported to different Mandi’s of the country on time due to interruptions at Srinagar – Jammu highway,” he said.
Fruit industry is the backbone of the state’s economy and lakhs of people are directly or indirectly associated with this business.
“But, unfortunately the livelihood of all growers and the people connected with the industry has been hit due to recent heavy snowfall,” Basheer said.
He said Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union, an umbrella Body of all Fruit Associations of the Valley, have made repeated requests to the Government for introduction of crop insurance schemes.
“Unfortunately, except tall promises by the authorities nothing is found on ground till date,” he said.
“Had this Crop Insurance Scheme been in place in the Valley, growers could recover the losses they suffered due to the snowfall,” he said.
Basheer hailed the Kashmir Chamber and Commerce of Industries (KCC&I) statement and requested Governor Satya Pal Mailk to depute joint team of concerned officers of SKAUST Shalimar Srinagar, Directorate Horticulture Development and Directorate of Horticulture Planning & Management to all orchards of the Valley for ascertaining the damage.
He said the government should give awareness to all the growers for immediate measures so that the remaining apple crop could be saved from any disease.
KVFGDU chairman also requested the Governor to consider grant of compensation in favour fruit growers of the Valley so that they can again get back to earn their livelihood.
Basheer sought introduction of Crop Insurance Scheme for growers and said that Government must take steps for rejuvenation of orchards wherever necessary to compensate the damages of Fruit plants due to recent heavy snowfall.