Growers decry stopping of fruit-laden trucks on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Request authorities for hassle-free movement of fruits to outside mandis
Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union said the fruit laden trucks bound for Delhi and other mandis outside the state are stopped on Srinagar-Jammu highway on regular basis causing losses to the fruit growers.
In a statement, KVFGDU said it held meeting at Fruit Marketing Complex Parimpora, Srinagar under the Chairmanship of Bashir Ahmad Basheer in which representatives of all Fruit Associations participated.
The members criticized the tall commitments of local administration who, the union said, had claimed that strict directions have been issued to officials at various places for hassle-free passage of fruit laden trucks even during passage of military convoys.
“It is unfortunate that the instructions have not been implemented on ground by the traffic personnel deployed on Srinagar-Jammu highway and instead trucks are constantly stopped for days together.”
The grower said during every grower is in hurry to dispatch his produce outside mandis in the absence of cold stores in Kashmir.
It said Diwali and Chhath Puja festivals are also falling from 7 November to 14 November 2018, the bulk quantity of apple crop is essentially required to be available in different parts of the country.
“Hassle-free passage of fruit laden trucks on Srinagar-Jammu highway is essential. When these fruit loaded trucks finally reaches different Mandis, the apple doesn’t fetch good return as a result valley growers and dealers faces losses worth crores of rupees.”
The growers union has requested Advisor Incharge Horticulture / Divisional Commissioner Kashmir/ IGP traffic Kashmir and SSP rural traffic for the hassle free movement of fruit laden trucks.