Group of Kashmiri students face assault in Chattisgarh, four injured

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
At least four Kashmiri students were injured after they were reportedly assaulted by fellow students and locals in Raipur area of Chhattisgarh on Thursday.
According to reports, a group of students undergoing a training programme under Himayat project in Chhattisgarh were attacked at the canteen of Disha Institute of Management and Technology Wednesday evening.
The Kashmiri students alleged that they attacked with rods and stones, while their belongings at the hostel rooms were ransacked. While the window panes of their hostel rooms were smashed with rods and stones resulting into the injuries of four Kashmiri students, one of the students was quoted as having said.
The injured students were identified as Zahid Wani from Nadihal, Mohsin and Naveed both from Pazalpora and Faisal from Putushai in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.
Operation head Disha Institute of Management and Technology, Sonu Singh was quoted as having said that there was some “minor scuffle” between the students of two states and the matter was sorted out.