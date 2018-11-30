About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Group Mediclaim Insurance Scheme: Govt says foreclosure notice served to insurer

Published at November 30, 2018 03:08 PM 0Comment(s)918views


Group Mediclaim Insurance Scheme: Govt says foreclosure notice served to insurer

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Responding to various media reports regarding Group Mediclaim Insurance Scheme, the Finance Department Friday clarified that the notice for foreclosure of the Insurance Agreement has been served to the insurer with effect from 31 December 2018.

“Till the midnight of 31 December 2018, any employee or their family members enrolled in the scheme will continue to receive the benefit of cashless treatment or the reimbursement as the case may be,” said a spokesperson of the Finance Department.

The spokesperson said if any employee or his/her family member has undergone treatment at their own cost, he/she may claim reimbursement provided he/she stands enrolled in the scheme.

“There will be no deduction of further premium installment by the DDOs and order for restoration of Medical Allowance will be issued separately,” the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top