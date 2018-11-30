Group Mediclaim Insurance Scheme: Govt says foreclosure notice served to insurer

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Responding to various media reports regarding Group Mediclaim Insurance Scheme, the Finance Department Friday clarified that the notice for foreclosure of the Insurance Agreement has been served to the insurer with effect from 31 December 2018.
“Till the midnight of 31 December 2018, any employee or their family members enrolled in the scheme will continue to receive the benefit of cashless treatment or the reimbursement as the case may be,” said a spokesperson of the Finance Department.
The spokesperson said if any employee or his/her family member has undergone treatment at their own cost, he/she may claim reimbursement provided he/she stands enrolled in the scheme.
“There will be no deduction of further premium installment by the DDOs and order for restoration of Medical Allowance will be issued separately,” the spokesperson said.