Group Mediclaim Health Insurance: Finance Deptt issues clarification

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct09:
The Government Tuesday clarified that the officers and officials who have been deputed outside the State shall deposit or remit the prescribed premium on account of Group Mediclaim Health Insurance Scheme directly inthe concerned Head of Account (8235) through challan and submit the prescribed enrollment form to M/S Trinity Reinsurance Broker Ltd in Jammu and Srinagar along with the copy of the challan for enrolment.
According to a circular issued by the Finance Department, in case of the employees who retire on or after 30 September 2018 (during the policy period) the DDO concerned shall deduct the premium of 1st quarter from the salaries of the said employees as per the prescribed rates.
“The balance premium amount of the remaining quarters shall have to be deducted by the concerned DDO in one installment at the time his/her retirement,” it said adding that in case of the employees whose salary cannot be drawn for the month of September or for the months in which the premium for other quarters are payable, due to some administrative reasons or budget constraints, the concerned employeesshall have to deposit or remit the prescribed premium in the concerned treasuries through challan against the proper Head of Account under intimation to their concerned DDOs.
It said that in case, any office or official is under suspension during the policy period and desires to opt for the instant Health Insurance Policy, he or she can deposit the whole premium amount of Rs 8777 in one go immediately and remit the same against the proper Head of Account through his concerned DDO.