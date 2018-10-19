Gross human rights violations unabated in Kahsmir: Hurriyat (M)

Srinagar:
Hurriyat Conference (M) on Thursday accused forces of launching “genocide of Kashmiri people”—alleging that the “intense wave of unabated human rights violations has become order of the day.”
Paying tributes to Rayees Ahmed Hanga and other slain militants in Fateh Kadal gunfight, Hurriyat spokesperson said that the “sacrifices of our youth are priceless.”
Hurriyat strongly condemned the continuous house arrest of Chairman Hurriyat (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq terming it highly autocratic and frustration on part of the authorities.
Spokesperson said that the incarcerated Mirwaiz spoke to the parents of all the three slain youth militants in Fateh Kadal encounter. He said that Habibullah Hanga, the father of Rayees, is an active member of Awami Action Committee and a staunch supporter of Kashmir struggle, Sonaullah Bangroo, the father of Mehrajudin Bangroo and Mushtaq Ahmed Waza the father of Faid Waza.
Mirwaiz expressed his solidarity and sympathy with the families of all three slain youth—stated that killing of youth every day in Kashmir reflects the military mindset of New Delhi.
Meanwhile,the Hurriyat spokesman strongly condemned the police assault on the media persons belonging to print and electronic media at Fateh kadal that left many journalists injured and stated that the act was highly condemnable.