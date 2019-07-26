Grim flood situation prevails in Assam, Bihar

July 26, 2019 | Agencies

In Bihar, flood situation turned grim in Darbhanga and Sitamarhi districts. Surging water of Bagmati and Adhwara group of rivers have entered the urban areas of these districts. All blocks of Darbhanga districts have been flooded.



Adhwara river is flowing 3.5 metre above the danger mark. According to centre water Commission Kosi and Mahananda rivers are maintaining rising trend and are flowing above danger mark. People in flood affected areas have taken shelter on highways and higher places. NDRF and SDRF are carrying out relief and rescue operations.



Two helicopters have been pressed into service to distribute relief materials among flood victims. Over 22 thousand people have taken shelter in 42 relief camps. Over 81 lakh people are reeling under the impact of flood spread over 12 districts. 123 people have so far been killed in flood related incidents throughout the state.



Flood situation remains critical in many parts of the Lower Assam. Chief Executive Officer of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority Aruna Rajoria said that, situation is being constantly monitored by the district administrations including Barpeta, Baksa following the release of excess water by Bhutan from Kurishu dam. She said that NDRF and SDRF teams are stationed in vulnerable areas.



The CEO said, water level in most rivers in Lower Assam is either showing a steady or falling trend. She appealed people not to panic adding that administration is ready to face any situation. So far, 76 persons died due to flood in Assam.